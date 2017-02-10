Police make appeal after break-in at house in Dromore

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Castle Wood area of Dromore on Monday 30th January.

Constable Morrison said: “It is believed that between 5.30am on Friday 27th and 10pm on Sunday 29th January, entry was gained via a side window of the house.”

A number of items were reported stolen following the incident.

Constable Morrison continued, “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 3 30/01/17.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”