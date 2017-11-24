Probation order for criminal damage

A 21-year-old man was put on probation last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a series of offences.

John James Dickson, Moss Lane, Ballinderry, had admitted criminal damage to a garden fence panel, five internal doors, a kitchen cabinet, a child’s wicker chair, a rocking horse and a radiator on April 23 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on the same date at Laganvale, Dromore, resisting a constable, making a threat to destroy a house and criminal damage to fixtures and fittings belonging to a man.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The cost of the damage to the fixtures and fittings was £2,000 but this was covered by insurance although the victim had to pay an excess of £250.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he was satisfied a probation order was an appropriate sentence.

For each of the offences he imposed a 12 month probation order to run concurrently. He also ordered Dickson to pay £250 in compensation.