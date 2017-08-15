Thought policy was renewed automatically

On the night he was detected for not having insurance a 37-year-old man obtained a new policy, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.
Karol Ziaja, Windyridge, Banbridge, was fined £200 for the offence, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.
The court heard that police checks on a car on the Ballygowan Road, Banbridge, showed there was no insurance in place.
They spoke to the defendant at his home and the policy had lapsed on April 8 this year.
Ziaja told police he thought it was automatically renewed.
A solicitor representing the defendant said he obtained insurance on the very night he was detected.
It was a mistake on his part.
