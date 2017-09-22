Van found with no insurance in car park at the Outlet

Eight penalty points were imposed in his absence on a 29-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Declan Trainor, whose address was given as Pro Personal Training, Dock Street, Warrenpoint, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 levy for not having insurance on January 12 this year.

A charge of failing to produce his insurance was adjourned generally.

A public prosecutor told the court that an adjournment notice had been sent out to the defendant advising him that if did not attend court then he may be disqualified.

She added that on 2.15pm police checked a van in the Outlet car park and this showed there was no insurance.

Trainor said that he did have insurance and was asked to produce it but when police checked at a later date it had not been produced.