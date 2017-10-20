Was driving at 92mph in the 60mph zone on the carriageway

A motorist who drove at over 90mph on the A1 was given four penalty points last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry.

Gerald O’Reilly, whose address was given as Ballyconnell Road, Gortaree, Derrylin, Enniskillen was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed on June 7 this year.

The court heard that he was detected doing 92mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 and he was just outside the limit for a fixed penalty.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client had no points on his licence and drove around 20,000 miles a year.

He added that it was an isolated event but there was no justification for the speed.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant was well in excess of the limit on this road.