Woman expecting dead partner’s child is given a chance

A 25-year-old woman who admitted possession of heroin and other drugs was given conditional discharges last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

She was Shanice Amy Mulready, whose address was given in court as Union Street, Lurgan.

She admitted four charges of unlawful possession of class A drugs, heroin and methylamphetamine, on August 27 last year, class B, cannabis, and class C, Alrazazolam.

The court heard that Mulready was arrested for another matter and a small amount of brown powder, which turned out to be heroin, and tin foil were found on her. The other drugs were also found on her person. She said that a third party had asked her to keep them for her.

A barrister representing the defendant said she used to live in Banbridge with the late Mr Thompson who died around Christmas time and she is expecting his baby.

He added that she had a litany of theft matters on her record and was the subject of suspended sentences.

The barrister explained that she had another child which lived with her mother and father and she would like to return home to Drogheda in the future.

He said she had a drug problem, as did her late partner, and she was stealing to fund her habit. The thefts were done for another party and drugs were being supplied to her.

The lawyer added that she knew if she continued to offend she would face a long period in custody. She says she is now not taking any drugs.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant had an appalling record and was in breach of suspended sentences.

“You say you are going to turn your life around. I hope there’s some truth in that,” said Judge Copeland.

He added that he was prepared to accept a lifestyle change for herself and her child’s future but warned Mulready that if she crossed to the wrong side of the line she would end up in jail.

Imposing a conditional discharge for two years the judge told her: “You have been given a chance. Please don’t throw it away.”