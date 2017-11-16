Dementia care award winners at Bannview

Bannview House Care Home, run by Priory Adult Care, is celebrating after an employee and a resident’s relative received accolades at a national awards ceremony.

Carole Abernethy won the award for “Activities Co-ordinator for People with Dementia” at the National Dementia Care Awards, an annual event organised by The Journal of Dementia Care.

The awards recognise the “very best people” in the dementia care sector.

Judges singled out Carole as someone ‘who has made an exceptional contribution to the quality of life, health and happiness of all the people they work with through the activities they provide’.

The awards ceremony was held at Doncaster Racecourse in South Yorkshire and are now in their 8th consecutive year.

James Willis, CEO of Priory Adult Care, said: “I would like to congratulate Carol. We are all very proud of her achievements and thank her for her dedication to residents at Bannview.”

The home also had a finalist in Emerald Weir, who is a relative of a resident at Bannview House Care Home.

She was shortlisted for the award of “Best Resident / elative Contribution.”

Nicola Bales, Managing Director of Priory Adult Care for North, Scotland and Northern Ireland,said: “Emerald provides support to other relatives and residents in Bannview and is particularly supportive of residents and relatives who are new to the home.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Emerald for her selfless support and the care.

“I know Emerald is greatly appreciated by everyone at Bannview.”

Nicola said: “With our staff on hand at all times, each activity is designed to not only mentally stimulate and physically motivate our residents, but to enhance their quality of life and wellbeing. The activities co-ordinators work alongside care staff to get to know each and every resident, and take pride in listening, understanding and responding to their needs. All our activities and care staff encourage residents to engage in meaningful and varied activities.”