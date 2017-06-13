Dromore High raises funds for rugby tour with golf day

Dromore High School has organised a Golf Day on Friday June 16 at Edenmore Golf Club to raise money for the school’s rugby tour to South Africa in 2019.

This year has been a very successful one for rugby in Dromore High School following the move to Saturday rugby and entry into the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

As a result of this the school has decided to organise a rugby tour to South Africa in July 2019.

This will be a ground breaking tour for the school and it promises to be an amazing experience for the pupils.

The squad of 50 boys will play eight matches against Southern hemisphere opposition as well as visiting many places of interest such as Robben Island, the Apartheid museum and Ellis Park stadium. There will also be an opportunity for the pupils to see the “Big Five” whilst on game drives which will be an unforgettable sight.

The tour will be a trip of a life time with the pupils and school undertaking a number of fundraising activities to help make it possible.

The first of these is a golf day on Friday June 16 at Edenmore Golf Club.

With over 120 golfers taking part it should be an excellent day. The school would like to thank all the golf day sponsors but in particular Morrow Contracts and Clubpay, who are the main tour sponsors, and without their financial support the tour would not be possible.