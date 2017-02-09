Election 2017: Who’s after your vote?

A total of 13 candidates will battle it out in Lagan Valley in a bid to secure seats in the next Northern Ireland Assembly.

All six outgoing MLAs - Robbie Butler, Jenny Palmer (both UUP), Paul Givan, Brenda Hale, Edwin Poots (all DUP) and Trevor Lunn (Alliance) - are seeking re-election. However, with the number of MLAs being reduced across Northern Ireland from 108 to 90, there are now only five Stormont seats available in each constituency.

The confirmed list of Lagan Valley candidates is:

Dan Barrios-O’Neill (Green Party NI)

Robbie Butler (UUP)

Pat Catney (SDLP)

Peter Doran (Sinn Fein)

Paul Givan (DUP)

Keith Gray (Independent)

Brenda Hale (DUP)

Trevor Lunn (Alliance)

Samuel Morrison (TUV)

Jonny Orr (Independent)

Jennifer Palmer (UUP)

Edwin Poots (DUP)

Matthew Robinson (NI Conservatives).

Anyone wanting to check that they are on the electoral register and eligible to vote on March 2 should contact the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland on 0800 4320 712.

The deadline for registering to vote is February 14.