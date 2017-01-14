Fined £100 for fraud offence

A 42-year-old woman was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a fraud offence at a Tesco store in the town.

Sharon Convery, Chinauley Park, Banbridge, admitted that on December 16 last year she made a false representation to make a gain for herself and to cause a loss to Tesco.

As well as the fine she was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that she went into the Castlewellan Road store and took two Christmas jerseys and four items of children’s clothing.

She went to customer service and asked for the jerseys which she said she had bought to be exchanged for the clothing.

The children’s clothing items were later found at her home and were fit to be re-sold.

A solicitor representing Convery said this was totally unsophisticated and happened in a moment of madness.

District Judge Eamonn King said he could understand why she was before the court given her record.

He added that she had a previous conditional discharge and was now moving up the ladder.

Judge King said that she was definitely going to be detected.