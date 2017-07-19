Little Wing to open Lisburn outlet next month

Popular pizza joint Little Wing opens the doors of its Lisburn store on Tuesday, August 1.

Little Wing’s seventh pizzeria will be located in Lisburn Square and will be open every day from 11am – 10pm.

Priding itself in offering authentic, made to order Naples-style pizzas including Northern Ireland’s biggest pizza, which is a whopping 24 inches in diameter.

To mark the opening of their Little Wing branch in Lisburn, the new restaurant will run special events on Tuesday, August 1 and Saturday, August 5 from 12pm – 3pm, with a variety of family activities, including a ‘clay pizza making’ workshop by Jumping Clay, face painting, plus free balloons and other prizes.

Offering a true taste of Italy and cooked in distinctive 6ft traditional woodstone pizza ovens, sourcing the freshest and finest ingredients is at the heart of the Little Wing ethos. For further information visit littlewingpizzeria.com, or follow Little Wing on Twitter and Facebook @LittleWingPizza.