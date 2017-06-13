Memories of Dromore Central captured in print

June 2016 marked the end of an era for the community of Dromore, as Dromore Central Primary School Building on the Banbridge Road finally closed its doors after serving faithfully the children of Dromore from 1938.

The present generation of children are now being educated in a state of the art building on the Ballynahinch Road.

Several people were sharing memories and experiences on social media and from these initial exchanges this book has emerged.

Jane Russell, Denise McGuigan, Wendy Tate, Christine Robinson and Elaine Dempster set to work collecting and collating memories and experiences from a wide range of ex-pupils, governors and staff across the generations. They were delighted and overwhelmed with the enthusiastic responses and they have endeavoured to cover all the generations with the uplifting humour and engaging memories.

Mrs Elizabeth McDonald, a past pupil and past teacher, was delighted to be the first person to receive her copy.

Copies of the book can be purchased from Graham Newsagents, Bridge Books, The Bread Box, Dromore Meats, Eclipse hairdressers, Martins Paints, Small &Co, Victor Fashions and Dromore Nursery School at a minimum cost of £3.50. It was decided to sell the booklet in aid of the Base Drop in Centre, Church Street in Dromore which continues to support the needs of children and young people within the Dromore Community.