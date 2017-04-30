New Moderator of Dromore Presbytery

The Rev Rodney Cameron, Co-ordinating Chaplain at Maghaberry Prison, has been appointed Moderator of Dromore Presbytery.

Rev Cameron was officially appointed to the role in March 2017 in succession to the Rev David Bruce, who held the post for one year.

The Rev John Davey, who retired as minister of Hillsborough Presbyterian Church in May 2015, has retained his role as Clerk of the Presbytery.

Congregations of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland are grouped into 19 presbyteries throughout the island of Ireland.

The chief officers within a presbytery are the Moderator who acts as chairman, and the Clerk who acts as secretary to the presbytery.

The 22 churches in the Dromore Presbytery are: Anahilt, Ballinderry, Banbridge Road - Dromore, Cargycreevy, Drumbo, Drumlough, Elmwood - Lisburn, First Dromara, First Dromore, First Lisburn, Harmony Hill - Lambeg, Hillhall, Hillsborough, Legacurry, Loughaghery, Magheragall, Maze, Moira, Railway Street - Lisburn, Second Dromara, Sloan Street - Lisburn and St Columba’s - Lisburn.