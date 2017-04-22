Patient escapes from hospital ‘four times in one night’

A patient had to be returned to Craigavon Hospital by police four times in one night.

It is believed that the PSNI focused their search around Craigavon Lakes on Friday evening and found the patient nearby.

Posting on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon said: “Round Craigavon lakes overnight looking for a missing person who was reported as missing.

“Found by ourselves and returned no less than four times overnight from hospital. Thankfully returned without harm on all occasions.”