School community left heartbroken by sudden death of popular pupil

The principal of Dromore Central Primary School has expressed her “profound sadness” at the sudden death of P7 pupil Isobel Anderson.

Isobel (10) collapsed in school on Tuesday and, following initial on-site efforts by staff and paramedics to resuscitate her, was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where she sadly passed away late on Wednesday night.

Expressing her sympathies to Isobel’s family, school principal Linda Allen said: “The whole school community of Dromore Central PS has experienced profound sadness at the sudden death of Isobel Anderson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Isobel’s mum and dad, her three sisters who are also pupils at Dromore Central, and the extended family circle. Isobel’s wide circle of friends and classmates are heartbroken by her untimely loss and are being supported at this time by staff and relevant professionals.”

Paying tribute to the popular P7 pupil, Mrs Allen added: “Isobel was a quiet but very popular pupil who always had a smile on her face and was recently described by her class teacher as a ‘breath of fresh air’. She was a kind, caring and gentle child, who will be very much missed in school by fellow pupils and staff alike. She will be remembered with great love.”