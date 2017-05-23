Six men questioned after drugs seized

Drugs have been seized and six men arrested or reported for drugs offences during the past 24 hours.

Police said they had made a number of detections in relation to the possession and supply of class A, B and C controlled substances.

Seizures were made in the Portadown, Armagh, Magheralin, Donacloney and Rathfriland areas.

Two of the six men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Chief Inspector Burrows said, “Dugs will not be tolerated. Dealers can expect to be searched, disrupted and brought to court. Alongside enforcement we are engaging with schools and young people about the dangers of drugs and we appeal to anyone with information about drug crime to contact the PSNI directly or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”