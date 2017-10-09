‘The people of Dromore have been so generous’

One of the organisers of a campaign to raise funds to buy life-saving defibrillators for local primary schools has thanked the people of Dromore for their generosity.

Karen Long, a supervisor at the town’s SuperValu store, revealed that an in-store collection, including a spinathon event at the weekend, has raised in excess of £1,430. And a JustGiving page set up by her neighbour, Gary Barlow, has received donations totalling more than £4,800.

Event organiser Karen Long takes her turn on the spinathon bike.

The fundraising drive was set up following the tragic sudden death of 10-year-old Dromore schoolgirl Isobel Anderson.

Isobel’s mum, Heidi, was one of a number of people who joined staff at the Banbridge Road SuperValu store on Saturday for the spinathon event.

“It was absolutely fantastic. The day went really, really well,” Karen said. “We did well over 200 miles. We were going solid from 10am til 5pm.”

Karen, who thanked Jamie McCutcheon from HealthBod Fitness and Brian Jordan of Brain Jordan Fitness Training for providing the static bikes for the spinathon, said the money raised will be used to provide defibrillators and training for users at several local schools.

Staff at SuperValu thanked Jamie McCutcheon from HealthBod Fitness and Brian Jordan of Brain Jordan Fitness Training for providing the static bikes for the spinathon, and giving up some of their time to take part.

“We are going to sit down and go through all the local schools and work out which ones need one. We’ll hopefully be able to provide four defibrillators,” she continued.

“The people of Dromore have been absolutely fantastic. They have been out of this world. The people have Dromore have been so generous.”