DUP men welcome new 30 mph speed limit

Two local DUP representatives have welcomed a new 30 mph speed limit now in force in Moneyslane.

The new speed restriction signage has been erected along the Dromara Road, which passes Drumadonnell Primary School.

For a number of years Alderman Junior McCrum and retired Councillor David Herron have been campaigning for the speed restriction in response to road safety concerns raised by local residents.

Welcoming the new speed limit, Alderman McCrum said: “This is a step in the right direction for the community in Moneyslane. It has a growing population and with the school in such close proximity it is right and proper that we put the safety of schoolchildren as our top priority.

“I want to thank TransportNI for their listening ear and for actioning this. I do hope that passing traffic takes note of the new limit, particularly around school start and finish times, and I will be encouraging the PSNI to have a presence in the area and ensure the safety of the children.”