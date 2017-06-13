Man killed in road traffic collision on A1

A man has died following a serious road traffic collision on the A1 dual carriageway near Banbridge.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near The Outlet retail park earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the fatal crash on the A1 near The Outlet, Banbridge. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It’s understood a second person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services personnel attend the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.