Use of campaign posters ‘disappointing’

The Alliance Party’s Lagan Valley general election hopeful, Cllr Aaron McIntyre, has said he’s disappointed that there’s been no agreement among local candidates not to erect campaign posters on lampposts in the run up to the June 8 poll.

A ‘no posters on lampposts’ agreement was reached between the main parties in the constituency ahead of March’s Assembly election, which saw no posters erected until the day before the election, when they were placed around polling stations. However, with the DUP having already put up posters publicising Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s campaign for reelection to the House of Commons, it seems there will be no such accord during the Westminster campaign.

“The recent ‘no poster agreement’ in Lagan Valley in the Assembly election received a positive response from the people of the constituency. As a result, Alliance was open to negotiations to participate in a similar agreement for this campaign,” Cllr McIntyre said.

“It is therefore disappointing the DUP decided to go ahead and place their posters up already throughout Lagan Valley.

“The expensive boards for posters have now been ordered, so we are past the point of no return and unfortunately we will be unable to have an agreement this time.”

The Downshire East representative, who was only confirmed as his party’s candidate last week, added: “This proves our point that local agreements on posters do not last. It is vital we have a functioning Assembly able to pass legislation which either limits posters or bans them altogether for future elections.”