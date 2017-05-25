VIDEO: Torrential rain to hit Northern Ireland this weekend

Northern Ireland is set for torrential rain and possibly thunder and lightning storms this weekend, say the Met Office.

It's expected that the thundery downpours and lightning will arrive in the early hours of Saturday.

Humid conditions are likely throughout Saturday and the temperature is expected to drop to as low as nine degrees Celsius on Sunday.

It's not all bad news however.

Temperatures are expected to say in the low to mid twenties throughout Friday and clear skies are forecast.

Meanwhile, Met Eirean has issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall in Co. Donegal on Saturday.

Heavy thundery rain from Friday night until Saturday evening may lead to accumulations of 20-30mm with higher amounts likely in mountainous areas.