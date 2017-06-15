Wine and Brine named in top 100 restaurants in UK

Wine & Brine, Chris McGowan’s innovative, generous restaurant in Moira, has just been voted one of the Top 100 Restaurants in the UK in the National Restaurant Awards 2017, and won Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland at the same awards.

Organised by Restaurant magazine and now in their 10th year, the National Restaurant Awards provide an annual snapshot of the UK restaurant scene and celebrate the success and skills of chefs and restaurateurs.

The result of the votes of more than 150 industry experts, spread across all regions of the UK, comprising top chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and other food experts and gastronomes, the National Restaurant Awards 2017 were held at The Hurlingham Club.

Wine & Brine was awarded the Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland award, sponsored by Hildon, at the ceremony and the local business’s position as number 84 in the list of the Top 100 restaurants was also confirmed.

“Myself and Davina are delighted for the whole team that Wine & Brine won Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland and that we’ve made the Top 100 list in the National Restaurant Awards 2017,” said Chris McGowan, chef proprietor of Wine & Brine.

“Winning the Best Restaurant award is absolutely fantastic.

“And coming in at no. 84 is a big thrill for us all.

“It was a pleasure to catch up with friends and colleagues at the awards ceremony, and now, once we’ve caught our breath, we’re looking forward to The Cateys in July where we’ve been shortlisted for The Caterer’s Menu of the Year 2017 Catey Award.

“It’s been a great summer so far – fingers crossed for the next bit!”