ATHLETICS: Bann 10k to join major race series

The Bann 10k is to be part of a major series of 10km running races, it has been announced.

It is one of 15 races in this year’s Novosco 10k Grand Prix which has added two major races for 2017.

The not-for-profit competition of 10 kilometre races will take place between March and November and will have a prize fund of more than £6,000.

Sponsored by managed cloud company Novosco and organised by Glenn Grant, who owns electronic timing chip company ChampionChip Ireland, the Grand Prix features individual racers as well as club and corporate teams.

The first race in the competition is the Jimmy’s 10k in Downpatrick, followed by the Craic 10k in Belfast on St Patrick’s Day.

Other races in the series include the Enniskillen 10k and the Bangor Classic, before finishing up with the Seeley Cup in Ormeau Park, Belfast in November. The Craic 10k and Run in the Dark are new additions to the Grand Prix this year.

Organiser Glenn Grant said: “The inaugural year of the Novosco 10k Grand Prix attracted interest from thousands of runners, and we are delighted to bring the series back bigger and better for 2017, thanks to the ongoing support of our sponsor Novosco.

“We already have well over 500 registered this year and anticipate further significant interest from individual runners, clubs and corporate teams. Runners only have to complete six races to be ranked in the final table, so entries can made right up until the Comber 10k in July.”

Novosco managing director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “We are delighted to support the enlarged Novosco 10k Grand Prix in 2017. Running is popular in the IT sector, and we know that it is a passion for an increasing number of people across Northern Ireland.

“So it is fitting that the Novosco Grand Prix is increasing in size and promises to involve an even larger number of people this year. In addition to individual runners and club teams, we also look forward to welcoming corporate teams to the competition, and are very pleased that some of Northern Ireland’s largest companies already have teams signed up.”