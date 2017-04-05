Finnard Highland dancers receive awards

Finnard Highland Dancers in Rathfriland received their UKA Highland Dance examinations certificates recently.
Mischa Drever, a Highland Dance adjudicator, travelled from Scotland to examine the girls who excelled in their UKA Highland Dance examinations. All the dancers passed their grades with highly commended and honours throughout the dance group. Pictured with the dancers are Councillor Glenn Barr, Alderman Elizabeth Ingram, William Mitchell (Chairman Finnard Rural Development Association) and Kelly Forsyth (dance tutor).