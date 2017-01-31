Class act at New-Bridge College

The A2 pupils at New-Bridge Integrated College pupils were congratulated on a hugely successful performance in the college, recently.

The students did what has been described as a ‘complex examination’ on complex issues.

The A2 Devised Piece centred on the theme of gender inequality and feminism through the eye of satire, song and sharks.

Principal E Lennon said it was an excellent performance that broke all kinds of social taboos by delving into subjects and situations, rarely spoken about in public.

She said that Mrs Warnock and Mrs Manson were incredibly proud of the talented group of students who she said were destined to go far in their future careers.