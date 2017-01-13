Ed Sheeran promises live shows in Belfast in 2017

Ed Sheeran has revealed he's planning to play Belfast in 2017.

Speaking to Cool FM the pop star promised: "there will definitely be live shows in Belfast this year".

He added: "Thank you to everyone listening in Northern Ireland it's such a beautiful country."

Speaking on John Kearns' Drive, the Shape of You singer revealed his family ties to Belfast: ""Do you know my Dad's Dad was from Belfast? So there is a bit of that in me."

Last summer Sheeran, who has collaborated with Bangor artist Foy Vance, delivered a surprise performance at a wedding at the Beech Hill Country House Hotel. Guests were treated to ‘The A-Team’ of headline acts when he joined Snow Patrol to perform live for the bride and groom Brid McDaid and Sandy Statham first dance

MORE: Ed Sheeran wows wedding guests at local hotel

