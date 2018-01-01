Dromore Leader
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Directory
Announcements
Login
Register
Edit Account
Sign Out
Search
Search The Dromore Leader
Search
News
Sport
Lifestyle
What's On
Christmas
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Offbeat
Celebs
NI
UK
Sport
Football
Hockey
More Sport
National Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts & Screen
Lifestyle
Cars
Read This
Christmas
Trail of Bible pages found in search for Dromore man missing in Israel
Crime
Work starts on new skate park
News
Several local schools close as wintry weather hits
News
Dromore | Tue
Light snow showers
1c
0c
WEATHER: How's the snow where you are?
News
Touch of Tartan to support BHF
Whats on
‘Large stone’ thrown through window of house in Banbridge
Crime
Drink driver stopped near home
News
Police appeal comes after weekend ‘sting’ in Banbridge
News
‘If you keep drinking your liver will pack in’
Crime
Sport
More Sport >>
What's On
More What's On >>
Touch of Tartan to support BHF
Whats on
Celebrate Burns Night at Dromore Library
Whats on
Lisburn pipe band to receive special award at TG4 event
Whats on
Lifestyle
More Lifestyle >>
Live it up as a local in vibrant New York
Lifestyle
Low-cost airline giving travellers more bang for their buck
Lifestyle
Asda launch full Christmas dinner pizza with all the trimmings
Offbeat
Trending Now
More Trending Now >>
Trip down memory lane as millions of adults buy toys they owned as kids
Offbeat
Trail of Bible pages found in search for Dromore man missing in Israel
Crime
Drink driver stopped near home
News
Police appeal comes after weekend ‘sting’ in Banbridge
News
Several local schools close as wintry weather hits
News
WEATHER: How's the snow where you are?
News