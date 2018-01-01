Dromore Leader

Trail of Bible pages found in search for Dromore man missing in Israel

Crime
The Urban Sports facility set for Solitude Park, .

Work starts on new skate park

News
Sleet and snow is causing hazardous conditions on many roads.

Several local schools close as wintry weather hits

News
Light snow showers
1c
0c

WEATHER: How's the snow where you are?

News

Touch of Tartan to support BHF

Whats on

‘Large stone’ thrown through window of house in Banbridge

Crime

Drink driver stopped near home

News
PSNI Chief Inspector Jon Burrows. Pic by Jonathan Porter, PressEye

Police appeal comes after weekend ‘sting’ in Banbridge

News

‘If you keep drinking your liver will pack in’

Crime

Winston Pinkerton RSPBANI President. Pic by John Kelly

Touch of Tartan to support BHF

Whats on
Scotlands favourite son, Robert Rabbie Burns was known as the Ploughman Poet, the Bard of Ayrshire or simply The Bard. Burns was born on January 25, 1759 and Burns celebrations have been held in his honour on this date for over 200 years.

Celebrate Burns Night at Dromore Library

Whats on
Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band are to receive the 2018 Special Award at TG4s traditional Irish music awards, Gradam Ceoil. Pic by John Kelly

Lisburn pipe band to receive special award at TG4 event

Whats on

The Beacon Hotel in New York's Upper West Side.

Live it up as a local in vibrant New York

Lifestyle

Low-cost airline giving travellers more bang for their buck

Lifestyle
The Christmas dinner pizza

Asda launch full Christmas dinner pizza with all the trimmings

Offbeat

Trip down memory lane as millions of adults buy toys they owned as kids

Offbeat
Friends of Oliver McAfee lost contact with him in November

Crime
News
PSNI Chief Inspector Jon Burrows. Pic by Jonathan Porter, PressEye

This image from http://trafficwatchni.com shows conditions near Newry

News