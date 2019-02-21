Claire Murphy and pony Grey Bones at Dromore Horse Fair in 1995.

IN PICTURES: Relive the old days with the Leader archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Dromore in Bloom Committee Chairman Victor McKinstry receives a certificate from Banbridge District Council Chairman Wilfred McFadden in 1995 recognising the town's participation in the National Finals of the Britain in Bloom competition. Also included are Gordon Wilson and Councillor Joan Baird.
Dromore in Bloom Committee Chairman Victor McKinstry receives a certificate from Banbridge District Council Chairman Wilfred McFadden in 1995 recognising the town's participation in the National Finals of the Britain in Bloom competition. Also included are Gordon Wilson and Councillor Joan Baird.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Dromara drive Mike Johnston who retained his Irish Super Stox Championship at Ballymena Raceway in 1995. Also pictured are Adrian Shaw, runner up and Geoffrey Moffett who placed third.
Dromara drive Mike Johnston who retained his Irish Super Stox Championship at Ballymena Raceway in 1995. Also pictured are Adrian Shaw, runner up and Geoffrey Moffett who placed third.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Deborah Wallace and her mum Caroline, Elizabeth McDonald and Stewart with Betty Brown at the World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Clayton Hall in Dromore in 1995.
Deborah Wallace and her mum Caroline, Elizabeth McDonald and Stewart with Betty Brown at the World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Clayton Hall in Dromore in 1995.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Enjoying their night out at the Banbridge Old Vahicle Club dinner dance in 1995 are club vice chairman Bill Forsythe, Kathleen Devlin, Millicent Ferguson, Helen Forsythe, Kathleen MacNeice and vice president William Ferguson.
Enjoying their night out at the Banbridge Old Vahicle Club dinner dance in 1995 are club vice chairman Bill Forsythe, Kathleen Devlin, Millicent Ferguson, Helen Forsythe, Kathleen MacNeice and vice president William Ferguson.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2