Rathfriland service station staff are praised for ‘Excellence in Standards’

McAvoy’s Maxol Service Station, Rathfriland was among the winners at the recent Maxol Excellence Awards.

The local filling station was honoured in the ‘Excellence in Standards’ category at the leading forecourt and convenience retailer’s 2017-2018 Excellence Awards, held at its annual retail conference.

The Excellence Awards promote and reward excellence in retail standards, customer experience and community engagement throughout Maxol’s network of service stations across the island of Ireland.

Tom McAvoy, of McAvoy’s Maxol Service Station said: “We are delighted to have won this award. At McAvoy’s, we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations. This wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Brian Donaldson, CEO of the Maxol Group, added: “I would like to congratulate Tom and his staff for winning the ‘Excellence in Standards’ award. The staff at McAvoy’s truly place their customers first and go that extra mile to make every visit a memorable experience. Well done to the whole team, who are excellent ambassadors for Maxol.”