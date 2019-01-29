This Apple iPhone FaceTime bug lets people eavesdrop on you without your consent

Technology giant, Apple, has suspended a function within its FaceTime application after it emerged that a bug was letting users listen to another person's conversations without them actually answering their phone.

In some circumstances users were able to see video footage through the unsuspecting person's phone without them knowing or answering.

Apple was made aware of the issue by The Guardian newspaper and the bug was first reported by 9to5mac.com

Apple suspended the Group FaceTime function on Tuesday.

Apple's latest software update, iOS 12.2, is due to be released later this week and the tech-giant says it will include a bug fix for the Group FaceTime issue.

An Apple spokesperson said: “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”