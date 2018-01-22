Banned on the tot-up system

On the tot up points system a 20-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Kurtis Bann, Mayfield Avenue, Dromara, admitted driving without insurance on November 26, 2016.

He was fined £400, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given eight points. For failing to produce his licence he was fined £50.

The court heard that at 1.50am Bann was stopped while driving on the Dromore Road, Banbridge. He admitted that he was not insuredand that the car was insured by the passenger with him who also owned the vehicle. The defendant was not a named driver on the insurance.

He was asked to produce his licence to Banbridge police station but failed to do so.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had nine points on his licence.

He added that the inevitable consequences would cause his client difficulties getting to and from work as he lived in a rural area. Imposing the eight penalty points Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall imposed a six month ban on the tot up system.