Caused a head-on collision by driving on wrong side of road

A 41-year-old and who drove on the wrong side of the road and caused a head-on collision was banned from driving for 12 months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Dariusz Trebunia, Brook Grove, Edenderry, Banbridge, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for dangerous driving.

The court heard that on April 27 this year at 9.40pm the injured party was driving on the Ballymoney Road away from Banbridge.

She met the defendant’s vehicle and there was a head on collision.

Trebunia admitted to police that he had been on the wrong side of the road.

He couldn’t give any explanation other than he had come out of a lay by facing the traffic.

The injured party suffered whiplash injuries to her neck, shoulders and down her back.

The defendant had three children in his car but there were no significant injuries.

A solicitor said this stretch of road was narrow.

He added that his client relied heavily on his licence to transport his children to school and for any future employment.