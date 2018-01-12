Community service replaced with a fine

A community service order imposed on a 22-year-old man was revoked last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court and replaced with a fine.

Scott Mayne, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, did not appear at the court and the case went ahead in his absence.

His solicitor said he was now at liberty but they were unable to contact him.

Mayne had been convicted on October 27 last year at Banbridge court for a theft offence.

He was given 200 hours community service.

Mayne failed to comply with requirements and the probation service asked for the order to be revoked.

Revoking the order District Judge Eamonn King replaced it with a £100 fine.

He also ordered Mayne to pay a £15 offender’s levy.