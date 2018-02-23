Father and son assaulted during aggravated burglary

A couple and their grown up son were threatened with a hammer during an aggravated burglary at a house in Ballyward, Co Down on Thursday night (February 22).

Three masked men forced their way into the property on Castlewellan Road sometime between 11:40pm and shortly after midnight.

The men, one of whom was armed with a hammer, threatened the couple and their son and demanded money from them.

“The two male occupants were assaulted and received injuries which aren’t deemed to be life threatening. The female occupant was left shocked by the ordeal. The three males made off from the area with a sum of money,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police officers investigating the terrifying incident have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stewart has urged anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Ardmore Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 22/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.