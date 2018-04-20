Insurance started a day after she was stopped by police

An insurance policy taken out by a 24-year-old woman only started the day after she had been stopped for driving while uninsured, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Chelsey Louise Bingham, Hawthorne Hill, Banbridge, was convicted in her absence of driving without insurance on July 16 last year.

She was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

The court heard that at 8.55pm police saw the defendant driving from Dromore Street into Church Square in Banbridge.

They asked her to produce her licence and insurance within seven days.

The defedant produced her licence but failed to produce a valid policy of insurance.

Checks showed that a policy of insurance had been taken out on July 17, a day after the offence had been detected.