A 21-year-old man was fined £50 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having a vehicle test certificate on December 24 last year.

James Copeland, Waringsford Road, Banbridge, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence was detected on Newry Street, Banbridge.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said he now had a test certificate.