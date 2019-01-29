Missing in Israel: Appeal for guidance a year after Oliver McAfee lost contact

The family of a Dromore, Co Down man who went missing in Israel have issued a fresh appeal to mark one year since their first request for help.

Oliver McAfee had been cycling in Israel near the desert city of Mitzpe Ramon when his family lost contact with him in November 2017.

Mr McAfee, who would now be 30, lived in Essex and gave up his gardening job to travel. Supporters set up a website to appeal for information on him in January 2018.

This week supporters posted to their Facebook site, apologising for not having written any posts for so long.

“What do I say when there’s nothing to say?” they asked.

“The first anniversary of Oliver’s disappearance has come and gone; and sadly, it feels as though answers are still a million miles away.

“I do feel that him disappearing in a foreign place adds layers of complications, logistically. We are easily passed ‘from pillar to post’, with many people/authorities telling us ‘we can’t deal with that’ or ‘we’ll pass this to someone else’.”

“I know many people have kept Oliver in their thoughts. But I want to refresh this with you, please share with anyone, everyone.”

They added: “If anyone can offer any guidance on what we can do now, anyone we can contact to help, again please get in touch.”