Threatened to damage windows and a car

A woman who threatened to damage windows of a house and car belonging to a neighbour was bound over to keep the peace last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Caoibhe Curran, Millmount Court, Lurgan Road, Banbridge, admitted making the threat on January 10 this year.

A public prosecutor said that at 3.45pm a resident at Millmount Court made a report of an issue with a female occupant of flat who was extremely angry.

The defendant said she was going to smash the windows in his car and house over something to do with her pet dog.

Later he found a letter stuck to his front door which contained threats in the same vein. He was fearful for his safety.

When interviewed Curran accepted she had made the threats and written the letter. She had lost the run of herself but had no intention of carrying out the threats.

A solicitor representing the defendant said this was a neighbours’ dispute with people who lived three doors apart. There had been nothing since this incident.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant, who had a completely clear record, had lost her temper with the man. He added that she seemed to snap and made the threats but he was prepared to accept she showed regret and remorse.

The judge bound Curran over for two years in the sum of £250 to keep the peace.

He added that she was prohibited from any aggressive behaviour or confrontation with any of her neighbours.