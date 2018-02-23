Three arrested after a report of men acting suspiciously

Three men have been arrested in Rathfriland today, Friday 23 February, on suspicion of a number of offences.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “Police received a report at around 9:50am this morning of three men acting suspiciously in the Church Square area.

“Police attended and three males - aged 27, 30 and 35 - were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary. All three men remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Church Square, Castle Street, Newry Street areas of Rathfriland between 9am and 12 noon today and saw any suspicious activity to contact Detectives in Newry on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 351 of 23/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”