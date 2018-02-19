Too many in her car

When police were dealing with a matter they noticed that a car driven by a 27-year-old woman had too many passengers. Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Carolyn Hatfield, Main Street, Donaghcloney, admitted using a vehicle on June 24 last year at the Portadown Road, Lurgan, when the number of passengers was such that it involved a danger of injury.

She was fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.

The court heard that police noticed that the defendant had an extra passenger in the vehicle.

A solicitor said she was giving five passengers a lift home and there were four in the back which meant that one of them could not be restrained.