Using his phone while driving

Neil Kirk (21), Mullafernaghan Road, Dromore, was fined £80 for using a phone while driving last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Fines of £60 were imposed for failing to produce his insurance and failing to produce his licence.

He was seen using a hand held phone while driving at Kenlis Street, Banbridge, on December 29 last year.

He was asked to produce his driving documents to police but failed to do so.

Kirk did not appear at the court but pleaded guilty by post.