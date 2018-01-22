Was abusive and pushed police officer

When he was approached by police a 42-year-old man became abusive to them and pushed an officer, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Henry David McGrath, Kenlis Street, Banbridge, admitted disorderly behaviour and assaulting an officer on March 6, 2016.

For each offence he was fined £200.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 11.45pm police received a report from the Albert Bar about a male causing a disturbance.

They were given a description of the person and ten minutes later McGrath returned and was pointed out by staff as the person causing the disturbance.

He became abusive to police and forcefully pushed an officer away. When arrested he struggled and lashed out.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had been in the bar and when police came to speak to him about a matter he reacted in a way he should not have and was embarrassed at that.

Imposing the fines Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall told McGrath it was going to be an expensive night out for him.