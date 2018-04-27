Was caught with no licence

Three penalty points were imposed on a 66-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having a driving licence.

William Mooney, whose address was given as Primrose Gardens, Banbridge, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped while driving on the Ballygowan Road, Banbridge, on November 1 last year.

He was asked to produce his driving documents but said his licence was in Spain on his lorry.

Mooney did not produce his licence and was given a further opportunity on February 18 but failed to make any contact.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.