Was insured to drive car in front

On the tot up points system a 22-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Robert Moffett, Lissue Avenue, Rathfriland, admitted driving without insurance on the A1 on August 24 2017.

The court heard that one vehicle was towing another car and they ended up on the grass verge. Moffett was driving the vehicle which was being towed and he was not covered by insurance.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he already had six points on his licence.

He explained that if he had been in the front vehicle he would have been insured.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said it was an unfortunate technical breach.

He imposed a fine of £100 and six penalty points.

On the tot up system Moffett was banned from driving for six months.