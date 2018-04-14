Was speeding away from lights

An ‘R’ driver who was travelling at well over his 45mph speed limit on the A1 was banned from driving for four weeks at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday.

Marcus Waters, Craigmore Road, Lisburn, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed. The court heard that on November 30 last year at 10pm he was detected speeding on the A1 at Dromore in the 60mph limit.

A solicitor representing Waters said there was a four by four driving behind the defendant and its lights were blinding him.

She explained that her client tried to speed away and continued speeding.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Waters he should have just pulled in and let the other car past.

She added that he had just passed his test five months previously.