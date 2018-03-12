Firmus Energy announce increase in their gas tariff

Gas prices from Firmus Energy will be increasing next month.

From April 5, Firmus Energy customers in the ‘Ten Towns network’ area will see a price increase of 6.8%.

The price increase means a typical ‘Ten Towns’ average household bill will rise by £3.15 per month, the firm said.

Michael Scott, managing director, said: “The decision to raise our tariffs is regrettable and never easy, however in this instance the cost of bringing natural gas to our customers has increased and our price rise has been unavoidable.

“Our pricing team has engaged extensively with the Utility Regulator, the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council in relation to our regulated tariff in the area.”

He added: “We keep our tariffs under continual review to ensure we are bringing the best possible prices to our customers,” Michael concluded.

The price changes apply to over 85,000 customers across the Ten Towns and Greater Belfast area.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact Bryson Energy on 0800 1422 865