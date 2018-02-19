Historical Society meeting

The next meeting of Banbridge Historical Society will be held on Thursday 1st March at 7 30pm in the Old Town Hall, Banbridge, when Geraldine Geraldine Foley will talk on Social History, namely the experiences of her and her partner, when they built a boat and spent 20 years sailing around the world.

Geraldine and her partner visited places the majority of people can only dream about.

Social history is the study of the immediate past.

The importance of recording social history accurately otherwise cannot be over emphasised otherwise it may be hijacked, re-written and used for political ends as has happened in Ireland.

Banbridge Historical Society is delighted to welcome guests, who are charged £3 for the evening’s entertainment.