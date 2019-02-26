Ireland, Lions and Ulster Rugby legend Willie John McBride honoured by the Queen
As Willie John McBride receives his CBE for services to rugby following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace we look back at his career
Pictures from Getty Images and Press Association
1. RTE Sports Review of the Year Awards Ceremony - Mansion House, Dublin
(from L-R) Sports minister John O'Donaghue; Ireland's sports personality of the year, Cork Hurling skipper Sean Og O'hAilpin; Ireland hall of fame award winner, Rugby legend Willie-John McBride; and RTE head of sport Glen Killane during the sports review of the year awards ceremony held at Mansion House in Dublin.
British Lions squad to tour New Zealand. (l-r back row Standing) Dr D.W.C. Smith (Manager), Mike Gibson, Chris Rea, Ian McLauchlan, Fergus Slattery, Sandy Carmichael, Derek Quinnell, Mike Roberts, John Spencer, Sean Lynch, Delme Thomas, Mick Hipwell, Peter Dixon, C.R. James (Assistant Manager and coach). (l-r middle row seated) Arthur Lewis, Willie John McBride, Mervyn Davies, Gordon Brown, John Dawes, Bob Hiller, John Bevan, Alistair Biggar, John Taylor. (l-r On ground) Ray McLoughlin, Ray 'Chico' Hopkins, John Pullin, Gareth Edwards, Barry John, Frank Laidlaw, Gerald Davies, J.P.R Williams, David Duckham.
Players leap for the ball during the fourth test match between the British Lions and the All Blacks at Eden Park, Auckland, 20th August 1971. Wingers Gerald Davies and Bryan Williams are in the foreground, with Wayne Cottrell sharing the action. Willie John McBride and John Dawes appear on the right. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A match between the British Lions and Wellington at Wellington, 10th June 1971. The Lions won 47-9. From left to right, John Taylor, Andy Leslie, D Waller, Mervyn Davies, J H W Kirkby, A Carmichael, Willie John McBride, Delme Thomas, John Pullin and Gareth Edwards. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)