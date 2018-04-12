Banbridge Police have said they are “extremely concerned” about the number of people riding off-road motorcycles on roads and in other public places.

Officers issued an appeal for local riders to act responsibly and within the law following an incident in Craigavon on Wednesday during which a schoolgirl was knocked down by a scrambler motorbike.

“We are extremely concerned about the activity from people riding or being carried on scramblers, not just in Craigavon, but right across the district,” a local PSNI spokesperson said.

“In the right hands, and in the right places, these machines are good fun, but they do carry a level of danger, even during controlled use. The problem we have with scramblers and similar vehicles, is when they are not used in a safe and responsible way.

“It’s illegal, idiotic and downright dangerous to take a scrambler out in public spaces, footpaths and round the estate, especially if other people are in the same space going about their daily lives.

“Strictly speaking, a scrambler is for off-road use only. To take a scrambler onto a road or public place, means the driver must have a Category P driving licence and relevant insurance. The scrambler must be registered with DVA, and display a number plate, have indicators and lights, and must also fulfil all requirements under Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1999.

“By taking these out on the public road, users risk criminal convictions, and seizure of the scrambler, so, if you have one of these machines, please, use it responsibly.”

Police have also appealed to parents of young people who have scramblers or quads to make sure they only use them responsibly and “in a controlled environment on private land.”