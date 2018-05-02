Judges impressed by star colourist Aisling

A hair colourist who works at a salon in Dromara is set to represent Northern Ireland at the grand final of a major UK hairdressing competition in London next month.

Aisling O’Hare, who works at Naked Hair, was crowned ‘Northern Irish Star’ at the regional finals of the L’Oreal Colour Trophy 2018 competition in Belfast.

As part of her prize, the 22-year-old from Finnis will become part of the L’Oreal Professional Colour Academy 2018/19 - a one-year mentored development programme.

Julie Sturgeon, owner of Naked Hair, congratulated Aisling on her success and wished her well for the grand final, which will take place on June 4.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Aisling winning this award. To have made it into the top four in Northern Ireland was fantastic, but to win overall is just incredible at such a young age,” she said.

“I believe that training and education is everything and all my team are trained to the highest standard.

“We also had two other members of the team make it to the regional finals and another who won ID ARTIST last year.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have such a wonderful group of girls alongside me and speaking on behalf of them all they are delighted that Aisling won this award.

“Now roll on London so we can show them what our wee village can do!”